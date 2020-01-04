Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for spreading fake video

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling fake video on the internet.

Facing backlash, Imran Khan deletes false tweets in which he sought to target India Facing a backlash for peddling fake news, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday deleted all three videos from his Twitter timeline in which he falsely...

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago Also reported by • WorldNews

