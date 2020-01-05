Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House collapses in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, two injured

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Cow gets stuck between narrow walls while fleeing from horny bulls in east India

Cow gets stuck between narrow walls while fleeing from horny bulls in east India 01:55

 A cow in heat was pursued by seven bulls until she became trapped in an alley in eastern India on January 2. Desperate to find safety, the cow fled through the gates of a house in Nayapalli colony, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. To save herself from the relentless bulls, the cow moved into the narrow...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family moves into Delhi’s infamous Burari house after Yagya [Video]Family moves into Delhi’s infamous Burari house after Yagya

Family moves into Delhi’s infamous Burari house after Yagya

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published

Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony [Video]Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony

Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype ahead of Delhi assembly elections

The prototype of a first one-of-its-kind air purifier was inaugurated on Friday in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. At the event, Gambhir...
Zee News

MMRDA to undertake Rs 76,299 crore infrastructure projects in the next two years

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will undertake projects worth Rs 76,299 crore in the next two years. With MMRDA wanting to open the...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Two persons were injured after a house collapsed in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area https://t.co/6HpGQoLbSW 8 minutes ago

VenkePrasad

Venke Prasad RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – Delhi house collapse: House collapses in East Delhi’s Gandhinagar. 4 fire tenders have been dispatched to the… 14 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert – Delhi house collapse: House collapses in East Delhi’s Gandhinagar. 4 fire tenders have been dispatche… https://t.co/PgzORxtIDx 22 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities House collapses in east Delhi, two injured https://t.co/zHyLuCNRtZ 48 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi House collapses in east Delhi, two injured https://t.co/7MxMhpAcJU 48 minutes ago

jknewstoday

JK News Today House collapses in east Delhi, two injured https://t.co/RqHFtyCECO 53 minutes ago

vharsh318

Harsh Verma.k RT @PTI_News: Two persons injured after house collapses in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area: Official 56 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India #Update | Two persons injured after house collapses in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area: PTI quotes official 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.