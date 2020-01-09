Growth in India is projected to 'decelerate' to 5% in 2019-2020: World Bank
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The World Bank has projected a 5% growth rate for India in the 2019-2020 fiscal, but said it was likely to recover to 5.8% in the following financial year. The World Bank said tighter credit conditions in non-banking sector are contributing to a substantial weakening of the domestic demand in India.
