Darbar movie review: An explosion for Rajinikanth fans, an implosion for others

Bollywood Life Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Darbar presents Rajinikanth as Aadhithya Arunachalam, a cop with grey shades, who doesn't hesitate to take the law in his own hands
‘Darbar’ movie review: A charismatic Rajinikanth shoulders an okayish masala movie

Despite A.R. Murugadoss offering very little substance for him to work with, the superstar just about manages to carry this film on his aging shoulders
Hindu

Darbar Twitter review: Fans deem Rajinikanth's film as a BLOCKBUSTER

Darbar Twitter review: Fans are going gaga over the Rajinikanth starrer and have tagged it is a blockbuster already. Check out the tweets from fans here
Bollywood Life


