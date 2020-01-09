Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 10 (ANI): Madame Tussauds London has moved the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, away from the rest of the royal family, after the couple announced that they have decided to quit their 'senior role' in the family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Step Back From Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Step Back From Royal Family 02:13

 CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from the royal family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section [Video]Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise statement that they are planning to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London have removed the pair's wax figures..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Royal Family display at Madame Tussauds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Royal Family display at Madame TussaudsIt comes after they said they will 'step back' as senior royals
Cornish Guardian

Palace publicly rebukes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over plans to quit royal family

Buckingham Palace has publicly rebuked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they announced they were quitting front-line royal duties, saying the family's plans...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lou521

Sara Diaz Madame Tussauds in London removes Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan figures: ' Haha! Off with their heads. 3 minutes ago

margaretttteeee

:)) RT @rapplerdotcom: The wax statues of Prince Harry and Meghan will be placed in a separate section of the London museum after the two resig… 4 minutes ago

meg294n

[email protected]何かを検討中？🤔 RT @washingtonpost: London’s Madame Tussauds removes Meghan and Harry wax figures from royal family display https://t.co/CKf88HGyqn 12 minutes ago

ByronJWalker

ByronJ.Walker™Quotes #MadameTussauds has removed #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle’s wax figures from the royal family display in its museu… https://t.co/fsw6dsq6RK 23 minutes ago

vrenzy5

vrenzy London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set https://t.co/fR5MRY83Nh 26 minutes ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The wax statues of Prince Harry and Meghan will be placed in a separate section of the London museum after the two… https://t.co/d2R93qXmn4 28 minutes ago

Yashashree_07

Yashashree🌝 RT @ani_digital: London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from Royal family set Read @ANI story | https://t.co/m6wx… 40 minutes ago

intouchweekly

In Touch Weekly What do you think about this ~shady~ move from London’s Madame Tussauds museum? 😳 https://t.co/m7FkiKcUj5 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.