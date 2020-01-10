Global  

Malang song Chal Ghar Chalen: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's romance will remind you of your special someone

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The first song of Malang has been dropped. The track named Chal Ghar Chalen is a soft romantic number composed by Mithoon. The song with the vocals of Arijit Singh, and Sayeed Quadri, is a classic Mithoon number.
