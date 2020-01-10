Global  

Probe into JNU violence case 'shoddy'; sack Delhi police chief, JNU VC: Congress

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Accusing the Delhi Police of conducting a "shoddy" investigation into the JNU violence case, the Congress on Friday alleged that it was clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party, and demanded the removal of the city police chief and the university's vice-chancellor.
News video: JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence

JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence 01:28

 ANOTHER SHOCKING TWIST IN THE JNU VIOLENCE CASE...AFTER FACING FLAK FOR ITS ROLE IN THE JNU VIOLENCE NOW THE DELHI POLICE HAS REVEALED THAT THAT NINE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN CONNECTION WITH THE VIOLENCE ON THE JNU CAMPUS ON SUNDAY EVENING. DCP JOY TIRKEY SAID THAT JNU STUDENTS' UNION...

