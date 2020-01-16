Wendy Williams apologises to Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix for mimicking his cleft lip on national television
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip was mimicked by a talk show host, Wendy Williams on her chat show. People called the hostess out for such a bullying act. Wendy soon apologised to the whole community.
