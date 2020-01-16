Global  

Wendy Williams apologises to Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix for mimicking his cleft lip on national television

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix's cleft lip was mimicked by a talk show host, Wendy Williams on her chat show. People called the hostess out for such a bullying act. Wendy soon apologised to the whole community.
