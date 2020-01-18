Amazon promises 1 million jobs in India in five years

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*New Delhi:* World's largest online shopping platform Amazon on Friday announced plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years as it firefights comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the firm not doing a favour to the country by making the investments. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, in a... *New Delhi:* World's largest online shopping platform Amazon on Friday announced plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years as it firefights comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the firm not doing a favour to the country by making the investments. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, in a 👓 View full article

