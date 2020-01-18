Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amazon promises 1 million jobs in India in five years

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Amazon promises 1 million jobs in India in five years*New Delhi:* World's largest online shopping platform Amazon on Friday announced plans to create one million new jobs in India over the next five years as it firefights comments from Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the firm not doing a favour to the country by making the investments. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses

Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses 01:26

 Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India’s Businesses Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India, recently announced the company’s intent to invest in India’s operations. Amazon will reportedly put $1 billion towards small and medium-sized businesses in India in an effort to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge [Video]Another snub for Amazon in India, despite Bezos jobs pledge

India&apos;s trade minister remains unimpressed with Amazon&apos;s $1 billion investment, as Jeff Bezos continues his charm offensive tour visit to the country. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Jeff Bezos, Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee at Amazon blue carpet event [Video]Jeff Bezos, Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee at Amazon blue carpet event

Bollywood actors attended the blue carpet event for Amazon in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrities were spotted at the event. The party was thrown to honor Amazon’s global CEO Jeff Bezos. Jeff is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon to create one million jobs in India by 2025

These jobs are in addition to the seven lakh jobs Amazon’s investments have enabled over the last six years in the country
Hindu Also reported by •IndependentIndiaTimesReutersSify

After India's Amazon snub, Modi's party slams Bezos-owned Washington Post

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party on Friday slammed editorial policies of billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, even as his e-commerce...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNewsSify

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.