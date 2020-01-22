Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shiromani Akali Dal > SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder

SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Following the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to not contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship Act, Amarinder Singh had on Tuesday too dared the party to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DespunjabSingh

Gurbachan Singh SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder https://t.co/ARPlc56YGE via @timesofindia 5 days ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat#39;s chair: Amarinder Singh https://t.co/Su71ZNQeXu 5 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder https://t.co/rU23bCer4y 6 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse SAD not quitting NDA alliance to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder https://t.co/PmjaoOwvKp 6 days ago

MH_Matloob

Matloob Husain RT @TOIIndiaNews: SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder https://t.co/gTc3T2KAvs 6 days ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India SAD not quitting NDA to save Harsimrat's chair: Amarinder https://t.co/gTc3T2KAvs 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.