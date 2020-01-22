India slips 10 slots to 51st in democracy index

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India has slipped 10 places to 51st position among 167 countries on the Democracy Index, a global ranking of the "most and least" democratic countries prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit. ​​​The report attributed India's downtrend to the abrogation of J &K's special status, suspension of internet in the newly formed UT and protests over CAA and NRC.


