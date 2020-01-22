Global  

India slips 10 slots to 51st in democracy index

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
India has slipped 10 places to 51st position among 167 countries on the Democracy Index, a global ranking of the “most and least” democratic countries prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit. ​​​The report attributed India’s downtrend to the abrogation of J&K’s special status, suspension of internet in the newly formed UT and protests over CAA and NRC.
