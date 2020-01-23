Global  

'India vs Pakistan on Feb 8': BJP's Kapil Mishra on Delhi assembly polls

DNA Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Mishra is a candidate for the in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections contesting from Model Town constituency.
News video: Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News

Delhi Assembly polls will be India versus Pakistan says Kapil Mishra | OneIndia News 03:55

 Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs privately with 'sensitive, friend' China, Nitish Kumar says JDU's Pavan Varma free to join any...

Can't accept BJP demand to change stand on CAA, won't contest Delhi assembly polls: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced that it has decided not contest the upcoming Delhi assembly elections as it was not willing to change its stand on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

Delhi Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have found space in the BJP list - Kapil Mishra from Model Town and Anil Bajpai from Gandhinagar. No Muslim candidate has been...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

