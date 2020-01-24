Global  

Prince Charles 'snubs' Pence at Holocaust memorial event

Sify Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 24 (IANS) The UK's Prince Charles reportedly "snubbed" US Vice President Mike Pence at The World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, a media report said.
News video: Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event 02:43

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Joe Davies reports.

A Royal Diss? [Video]A Royal Diss?

Prince Charles appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Jerusalem.

Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence [Video]Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence

The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..

Netanyahu, Pence denounce 'anti-Semitic' Iran at Holocaust memorial ceremony

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Iran on Thursday as "the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet", telling world leaders at a Holocaust...
WATCH: Prince Charles Appears to Snub Mike Pence Handshake

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the throne in the UK, was caught on camera snubbing a handshake from Vice President Mike Pence at an Auschwitz memorial...
