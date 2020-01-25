Global  

Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country, says Shiv Sena

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena has said that Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out and "there is no doubt about it". The party made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that his party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive...
Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be `thrown out` from country: Shiv Sena

The party made the statement in the wake of Raj Thackeray's remarks that MNS will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive 'illegal infiltrators'...
Zee News

Following Davinder Singh's arrest with terrorists, Shiv Sena questions police's role in Kashmir

Days after the arrest of Deputy SP Davinder Singh along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Shiv Sena on Saturday questioned the role of police in the Kashmir...
Mid-Day


