Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country, says Shiv Sena
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () The Shiv Sena has said that Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out and "there is no doubt about it". The party made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that his party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive...
AFTER DISAGREEMENT OVER THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMT BILL, MAHA ALLIANCE PARTNERS SHIV SENA AND CONG HAVE HAD A DIFFERNECE IN OPINION ONCE AGAIN OVER HINDU IDEALOGUE VEER SAVARKAR. A DAY AFTER RAHUL GANDHI..