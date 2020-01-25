Global  

20 killed in Turkey earthquake (2nd Lead)

Sify Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Ankara, Jan 25 (IANS) At least 20 people were killed and 1,015 others injured after a massive earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted eastern Turkey, authorities said on Saturday.
