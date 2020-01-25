Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () The party made the statement in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that his party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive "illegal infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. In its mouthpiece Saamana, the party attacked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his change of stand with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and his shift towards Hindutva.