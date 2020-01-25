sanatanIssar Political Posturing ! Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena… https://t.co/fUX5wFFpXr 3 minutes ago Prakash Hindu RT @timesofindia: Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena https://t.co/UrkAvKYMRK https://t.co/APJnzF… 4 minutes ago RAJESH JAIN💐 @RahulGandhi Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena https://t.co/AmxzxPWXqq… https://t.co/PAgQz1ebAy 4 minutes ago Naveen Kumar RT @ANI: Today in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana: Pakistani & Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out, there… 4 minutes ago dillip baral Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena What is the stand of Shiv Sena on… https://t.co/ynGuOiQHIQ 5 minutes ago Afeef Ibn Albra The party made the statement in the wake of Raj Thackeray's remarks that MNS will take out a huge rally on February… https://t.co/EAg8ovoAhi 5 minutes ago Sushil RT @BeenaPP1: The Shiv Sena has said that Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out and "there is… 8 minutes ago DIGVIJAY KATKAR Here we go 🤣🤣🤣 ... Pakistani, Bangladeshi Muslims should be 'thrown out' from country: Shiv Sena… https://t.co/I2CoVOtgxr 11 minutes ago