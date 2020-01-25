Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees this year
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () BJP stalwarts Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and socialist icon George Fernandes, all of whom passed away last year, have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, posthumously. The Padma Awards list this year has 141 awards, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri.
The government on Saturday announced the Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country. The awards are conferred in three categories, namely,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Hindu
