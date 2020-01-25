Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees this year

Sushma Swaraj to Girish Karnad, we remember those who left us in 2019 | Oneindia News Many public personalities left us in the year 2019. From Sushma Swaraj to Girish Karnad, we lost gianst in their respective fields. Their absence will leave a void but their work and achievements.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:25Published on December 25, 2019