President misquoted Mahatma Gandhi to justify CAA: Left parties

Left parties on Friday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind for misquoting Mahatma Gandhi to "justify" the amended Citizenship Act. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Gandhi had said, " Muslims , who have chosen to remain in India are loyal to India and we should give them our complete trust" and that Hindus Sikhs going to Pak should remain loyal to Pakistan.