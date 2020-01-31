Global  

President misquoted Mahatma Gandhi to justify CAA: Left parties

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Left parties on Friday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind for misquoting Mahatma Gandhi to "justify" the amended Citizenship Act. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Gandhi had said, "Muslims, who have chosen to remain in India are loyal to India and we should give them our complete trust" and that Hindus, Sikhs going to Pak should remain loyal to Pakistan.
News video: ‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus

‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus 03:48

 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress leaders including interim party president Sonia Gandhi protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises ahead of the budget session.

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as Mahatma,..

Addressing the Parliament on the first day of the Budget session 2020, the President said both the Houses of Parliament fulfilled the wish of Mahatma Gandhi.
Kovind said in the environment prevailing in the aftermath of partition, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had said: "Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do...
