Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police says Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil AAP member, party rejects claim

Delhi Police says Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil AAP member, party rejects claim

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
On Tuesday evening, Delhi police released several pictures of Kapil Gujjar in which he can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- Police

Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- Police 01:28

 Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019- Police

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Joined AAP a year ago': Delhi police on Shaheen Bagh shooting accused [Video]'Joined AAP a year ago': Delhi police on Shaheen Bagh shooting accused

Delhi police revealed a fresh development in the case of shooting at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto [Video]Delhi polls: Jan lokpal, statehood, ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in AAP manifesto

AAP released party manifesto for Delhi assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Manish Sisodia said that party's vision is to make every family prosperous. Delhi polls are largely being seen as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
IndiaTimes

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil remanded to two-day police custody

Sources said that Delhi Police sought Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil's remand in order to find out whether there is any conspiracy or any organisation behind the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.