What can happen in Delhi can expand to whole country: AAP leader Gopal Rai
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Referring to the AAP's thumping victory in the assembly elections, party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked volunteers to get ready, saying "what can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country". Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.
After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs. The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath..
