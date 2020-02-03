Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan. AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi elections.