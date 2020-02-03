Global  

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan. AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage...
News video: Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia visit Hanuman Temple after Delhi win 02:54

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Hanuman Temple on Tuesday. Kejriwal and Sisodia were seen praying at the temple after AAP registered landslide victory in Delhi elections.

Arvind Kejriwal arrives for meeting with Delhi Lt [Video]Arvind Kejriwal arrives for meeting with Delhi Lt

Arvind Kejriwal arrives for meeting with Delhi Lt

Watch: Artist makes Arvind Kejriwal’s portrait after AAP sweeps Delhi polls [Video]Watch: Artist makes Arvind Kejriwal’s portrait after AAP sweeps Delhi polls

An Arvind Kejriwal fan from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh has found a unique way to express his admiration for the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Arvind Kejriwal likely to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16

This will be his third time as the CM.
DNA

Delhi election: BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets, Yogi Adityanath attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (February 1) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of trying to create...
Zee News

