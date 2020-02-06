Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Oscars 2020: US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump blames 'smug elitists' like Brad Pitt for low ratings

Oscars 2020: US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump blames 'smug elitists' like Brad Pitt for low ratings

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump has singled out Hollywood star Brad Pitt for his political speech at the 2020 Academy Awards. Calling Pitt one of smug elitists Eric blamed the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star for the Oscars low ratings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Native American burial sites being blown up for Trump's border wall [Video]Native American burial sites being blown up for Trump's border wall

The U.S. government is blowing up Native American burial sites to build Trump's border wall.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:51Published

President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASA [Video]President Trump’s proposed budget benefits NASA

NASA employees are applauding the president’s proposed budget today.

Credit: WXXVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump's Son Eric Blames 'Smug Elitists' Like Brad Pitt for Oscars Low Ratings

Commenting on the 2020 Academy Awards ratings which hit an all-time low, the second son of the president calls out the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and...
AceShowbiz

Governors warn Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors of both major political parties are warning that a little-noticed regulation proposed by President Donald Trump's administration...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Oscars 2020: US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump blames 'smug elitists' like Brad Pitt for low ratings… https://t.co/C0xWJprDSq 55 minutes ago

bollywoodleaks0

bollywood leaks US President Donald Trump’s Son Blames Brad Pitt For Oscars 2020 Low Ratings, Calls Him ‘Smug Elitist’ https://t.co/VcmvqMDS5A 3 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com US President Donald Trump’s Son Blames Brad Pitt For Oscars 2020 Low Ratings, Calls Him ‘Smug Elitist’ #Oscars… https://t.co/pAwIYUJXRx 3 hours ago

AlstonCeleste

celeste alston RT @HuffPost: "I don’t think we should let it slide," the actor said about the events that led to President Donald Trump's acquittal. https… 11 hours ago

BallStateDaily

Ball State Daily The New Hampshire Democratic primary, the Chinese military hacking data of millions of Americans, President Donald… https://t.co/MTgOX2ehVA 15 hours ago

ARLedford691

Anita R. Ledford RT @mcspocky: Obamas-produced film 'American Factory' wins best documentary Oscar https://t.co/KoXmCQD3Hz "The 44th president and first la… 16 hours ago

oldwhat

raymond stone Donald Trump to build wall around Hollywood to stop foreigners taking Oscars from hard-working Americans: President… https://t.co/OYMj7MYSce 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.