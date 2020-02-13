Blast at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured

AmberRishi RT @Aakar__Patel: Bomb Blast in Lucknow: Bomb explosion at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured | Lucknow News - Times of India “Initial… 1 minute ago DemocracyIsPast RT @DrJwalaG: Lucknow Bomb Blast News: Bomb explodes at Lucknow court, 3 other live bombs found, several lawyers injured This is the lawle… 12 minutes ago Mihir Jaiswal RT @bsindia: Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target #Lucknow https://t.co/5WRmfW6I5p 17 minutes ago Shashank Rawat Bomb Blast at lucknow civil court lawyers chamber, several injury reported, @CMOfficeUP kindly take strong steps… https://t.co/rMqsAvE2fW 18 minutes ago Anusha Sweety RT @srinivas_nar: Dear Modi where is peace in BJP ruling state UttarPradesh. Bomb blast at the Lucknow sessions court. Between two and thre… 19 minutes ago Dani RT @NishantVarma19: Yogi Raj Jungle Raj Bomb blast at Lucknow court, three people injured - https://t.co/DMV7tkjGey 19 minutes ago Divyansh RT @Mr_Saurabh123: Explosion in a court of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The blast took place on Thursday in the Wazeerganj area.… 21 minutes ago Rutuja Gurve Lucknow Bomb blast today: Bomb explodes at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured - The Economic Times https://t.co/0IIQmUTd70 25 minutes ago