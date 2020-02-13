Global  

Blast at Lucknow court, several lawyers injured

Thursday, 13 February 2020
A bomb exploded in the premises of the Lucknow court on Thursday. Several lawyers are said to be injured.
Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News [Video]Explosion at Lucknow court: 2 lawyers injured, 3 crude bombs recovered | OneIndia News

EXPLOSION AT LUCKNOW COURT: 2 LAWYERS INJURED & 3 CRUDE BOMBS RECOVERED, CHAOS IN UP ASSEMBLY: OPPOSITION LEADERS CARRY CYLINDERS ON THEIR BACK, NIRBHAYA CASE: SC DEFERS HEARING ON SEPARATE HANGINGS,..

Three lawyers injured in blast in Lucknow court premises

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

