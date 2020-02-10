Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor is a moody dresser, Vicky Kaushal dresses to express

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor is a moody dresser, Vicky Kaushal dresses to express

Bollywood Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Actress Janhvi Kapoor admits being a moody dresser while Vicky Kaushal dresses to express. The two budding Bollywood stars revealed their definition of style at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, where they walked the ramp together.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia dazzle at ramp

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Sunny Leone, Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia dazzle at ramp 01:23

 Sunny Leone the rocked stage at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. Neha Dhupia was also spotted at the fashion show. Actor Rakul Preet Singh grabbed eyeballs at the ramp. Dressed in style, Rakul wore an elegant white shirt and black trousers.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LFW 2020: Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F dazzle at ramp [Video]LFW 2020: Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alaya F dazzle at ramp

Shraddha Kapoor dazzled at the ramp of LFW 2020 on Day 4. Shraddha turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi. Tara Sutaria also rocked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. She walked the ramp for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published

Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week [Video]Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Several Bollywood stars walked the ramp on the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor steals the show at the Grand Finale

Shraddha Kapoor truly stands as the diva who aced the ramp walk as no one else does. Recently, the actress walked as the showstopper for the grand finale for...
Mid-Day

Garam Masala to spice up Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2020

Gaurang Shah to present a monochrome collection, Garam Masala, at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, on February 14
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.