Donald Trump likely to visit Taj Mahal on Febuary 24
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () As part of his two-day visit to India later this month, US President Donald Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal on February 24. According to the tentative schedule, Trump is likely to reach Taj city from Ahmedabad at 4.30pm on February 24 and spend over two hours there. The Ahmedabad-Agra route details are being worked out, sources claimed.
