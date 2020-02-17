Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > SC upholds Delhi HC order on giving command positions to women officers

SC upholds Delhi HC order on giving command positions to women officers

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday (February 16) upheld Delhi High Court order on giving command positions to women officers and criticised the Centre for failing to implement the judgment of the Delhi HC which had held that women SSC officers should be granted permanent Commission at par with male counterparts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 1,000 women gather at Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA [Video]Over 1,000 women gather at Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

Over 1,000 women gather at Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

25cent participation of women athletes, 85 specially-abled participated in Delhi Marathon Sachin Tendulkar [Video]25cent participation of women athletes, 85 specially-abled participated in Delhi Marathon Sachin Tendulkar

25cent participation of women athletes, 85 specially-abled participated in Delhi Marathon Sachin Tendulkar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SC upholds Delhi HC order on giving command positions to women officers in Indian Army

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 16) upheld Delhi High Court order on giving command positions to women officers and criticised the Centre for failing to...
Zee News

India’s top court grants equal rights to women in army

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Monday ordered the federal government to grant permanent commission and command positions to female officers in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.