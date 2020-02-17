SC upholds Delhi HC order on giving command positions to women officers
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The Supreme Court on Monday (February 16) upheld Delhi High Court order on giving command positions to women officers and criticised the Centre for failing to implement the judgment of the Delhi HC which had held that women SSC officers should be granted permanent Commission at par with male counterparts.
The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...
