‘Catwoman’ Zoe Kravitz feels Robert Pattinson is perfect for the role of ‘The Batman’

Hindu Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The actress plays Catwoman, which the likes of Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry have previously essayed, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film
News video: 'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume 00:49

 Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume [Video]'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume

'The Batman' Offers First Look of Robert Pattinson in Costume Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves. 'The Batman' began filming last month in London and..

Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman [Video]Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman

Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on her 'The Batman' co-star Robert Pattinson and insisted he's the perfect actor for the role of the Caped Crusader.

Matt Reeves reveals first look of Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman’

Superhero reboot also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Colin Farrell as Penguin
tarun kaushik RT @TheHinduCinema: Said #ZoeKravitz: "I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have #Rober… 15 hours ago

The Hindu Cinema Said #ZoeKravitz: "I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have… https://t.co/W6zvy1ib45 16 hours ago

