‘Catwoman’ Zoe Kravitz feels Robert Pattinson is perfect for the role of ‘The Batman’

tarun kaushik RT @TheHinduCinema: Said #ZoeKravitz: "I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have #Rober… 15 hours ago The Hindu Cinema Said #ZoeKravitz: "I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have… https://t.co/W6zvy1ib45 16 hours ago