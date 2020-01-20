Global  

Pakistan to remain on international watchdog FATF's 'grey list'

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Pakistan will continue to remain on the "grey list" of the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force. Pakistan received support from Turkey and Malaysia. Islamabad was being evaluated by the International Co-operation Review Group, a part of FATF, for the steps taken by the former on the implementation of its plan of action to curb terror funding.
News video: Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News

Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News 03:23

 PAK STAYS ON FATF GREY LIST. GAUHATI HC SAYS THAT LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF. RAKESH MARIA SAYS LET PLANNED TO PROJECT 26/11 ATTACK AS HINDU TERROR.

Recent related videos from verified sources

FATF relief for Pakistan next month? What secured them a relief? | OneIndia News [Video]FATF relief for Pakistan next month? What secured them a relief? | OneIndia News

Pakistan may get relief from the Financial Action Task Force next month. In a 3-day review meeting in Beijing, the international terror financing watchdog did not find anything adverse to say to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published

Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia [Video]Pakistan seeks US help for removal from FATF's grey list | Oneindia

PAK URGES US TO REMOVE IT FROM FATF'S GREY LIST, HIGH ALERT SOUNDED AT MANGALORE AIRPORT, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER: HANG CONVICTS ONE BY ONE, SC REJECTS NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA, MODI, SHAH FELICITATE JP NADDA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list, enjoys support from Malaysia and Turkey

FATF is investigating Pakistan on terror financing charges
DNA

India to raise Masood Azhar issue at FATF plenary

The FATF plenary, which started in Paris on Sunday, will take up the Pakistan dossier for discussion on Friday. Pakistan expects to get about 12 countries to...
IndiaTimes

