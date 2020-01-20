Pakistan to remain on international watchdog FATF's 'grey list'
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Pakistan will continue to remain on the "grey list" of the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force. Pakistan received support from Turkey and Malaysia. Islamabad was being evaluated by the International Co-operation Review Group, a part of FATF, for the steps taken by the former on the implementation of its plan of action to curb terror funding.
