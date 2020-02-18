Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering > FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding

FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List" and warned the country that stern action will be taken if it fails to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, sources said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: No blacklisting for Pakistan at FATF again: Implications and way forward

No blacklisting for Pakistan at FATF again: Implications and way forward 09:26

 Pakistan is likely to escape FATF blacklisting and stay on the grey list yet again. FATF has asked Pakistan to firm up laws against terror financing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FATF sub group wants Pak on grey list, what will be the final decision? | OneIndia News [Video]FATF sub group wants Pak on grey list, what will be the final decision? | OneIndia News

FATF Sub group has recommended that Pakistan must stay in the FATF grey list as it has failed to comply with all the 27 points by the FATf. India has been pushing for Pakistan to be put on the FATF..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:52Published

Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News [Video]Sources: Pakistan to stay on FATF grey list, escapes new sanctions| OneIndia News

PAK STAYS ON FATF GREY LIST. GAUHATI HC SAYS THAT LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF. RAKESH MARIA SAYS LET PLANNED TO PROJECT 26/11 ATTACK AS HINDU TERROR.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan retained on grey list of FATF

Global watchdog gives Islamabad a stern warning to comply with terror finance action by June 2020
Hindu

Pak get stern warning by FATF on terror funding

Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List" and warned the country that stern action will be taken if it fails to...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding https://t.co/fcsJeNHdVt via @timesofindia ok 17 seconds ago

rokul59

Jai Hind FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List';warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding… https://t.co/9gZDg3kYzp 1 minute ago

scroll_in

scroll.in “All deadlines in the action plan have expired.” https://t.co/1eUjfXUBtN 5 minutes ago

nikgorwani

Nikhil Gorwani FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding https://t.co/BWNVAnVVA6 8 minutes ago

ShekharGokhale

Chandrashekhar Pak get stern warning by FATF on terror funding https://t.co/4Z1N2fLcl5 10 minutes ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan Pakistan cannot be reformed at any cost. Better to put the country in black list than grey list. Terrorism is thei… https://t.co/3ekHeApXDN 12 minutes ago

tindianewstoday

The India News Today Pakistan News: FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding | Ind… https://t.co/DzihOhyBuF 16 minutes ago

Sampann12

Pepe Le Pew RT @TOIIndiaNews: FATF keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if Islamabad fails to check terror funding https://t.co/i9JmpXIAbO 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.