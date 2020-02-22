Spectacle and photo-ops aside, Donald Trump to talk religious freedom, India-Pak, and trade issues with PM Modi
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Previewing Trump’s 34-hour State visit to India starting in Ahmedabad on Monday, senior US administration officials told journalists that the overarching purpose of the visit though is to illustrate the strength of US-India ties.
US concerened over NRC and CAA issues, to raise religious freedom with PM Modi; FATF sends stern warning to Pakistan, sets June 2020 deadline; China 'deliberately delaying the evacuation of Indians'; Mediator Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh again and more news
