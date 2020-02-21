Anti-CAA clashes in northeast Delhi: Head constable killed, DCP i
Monday, 24 February 2020 () New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.
