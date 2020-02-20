No shutdown in Kashmir on US President's India visit

Global  

In a first, the entire local leaders, both separatists and the regional mainstream parties, completely refrained from issuing any statements during the US President's visit that began on Monday, unlike in the past when strike calls were issued during Bill Clinton's visit to India in March 2000 and Barack Obama's visit in November 2010.
 While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be. India and the US are also looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland...

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

President Trump Visits India Amid Protests [Video]President Trump Visits India Amid Protests

India spent $14 million for President Trump&apos;s first official visit.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday chalked out the US President's India visit itinerary.
There was a heightened security across the Valley on Monday, as Mr. Trump landed.
