No shutdown in Kashmir on US President's India visit
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () In a first, the entire local leaders, both separatists and the regional mainstream parties, completely refrained from issuing any statements during the US President's visit that began on Monday, unlike in the past when strike calls were issued during Bill Clinton's visit to India in March 2000 and Barack Obama's visit in November 2010.
While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be. India and the US are also looking at signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland...