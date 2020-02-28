Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Air India flight brings back 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from Japan

Air India flight brings back 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from Japan

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An Air India flight on Thursday brought back to the national capital 119 Indians and 5 foreigners who were on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan. The foreigners, who were brought back to India on board the special Air India flight, included two from Sri Lanka and one each from Nepal, South Africa and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva

Plurality of culture most important in India: CAA discussed in Geneva 02:31

 A panel made up of European and Indian parliamentarians along with religious leaders held a discussion over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the situation of Muslims in India on the side-lines of the Human Rights Council in the United Nations, Geneva. Journalist Atika Farooqui...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fly The Stinky Skies? Pilots, Flight Attendants Sue Over Bad Plane Air [Video]Fly The Stinky Skies? Pilots, Flight Attendants Sue Over Bad Plane Air

Pilots and flight attendants worldwide are pressing for better control of air quality in the planes they fly and work in. According to Politico, multiple lawsuits by aviation professionals allege that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Disgusting Things Flight Attendants Have Found in Seat Pockets & Why You Shouldn't Use Them [Video]Disgusting Things Flight Attendants Have Found in Seat Pockets & Why You Shouldn't Use Them

Flights are becoming less and less pleasant, and with everything going on right now it’s okay to be paranoid and take a bit of extra precaution. Flight attendants have found some pretty nasty things..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected...
IndiaTimes

One tested positive on Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight; crew members asked to self-quarantine

All crew members of the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after one of the passengers who travelled by...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.