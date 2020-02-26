Global  

Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand home minister Amit Shah's resignation

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said. Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.
Sonia attacks Centre; BJP calls it 'dirty politics'

Opposition parties on Wednesday unleashed an all-out attack against the government over violence in northeast Delhi which has claimed at least 22 lives. Sonia...
IndiaTimes

Rajinikanth condemns Delhi violence, calls it 'Home Ministry's failure'

Superstar Rajinikanth condemned violence in Delhi and called it as the failure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
DNA

