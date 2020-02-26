Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand home minister Amit Shah's resignation
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said. Congress' leader in Lok SabhaAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.
