First confirmed case of coronavirus detected in Hyderabad
Monday, 2 March 2020 () First confirmed case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported from Hyderabad, on Monday, after the Union ministry of health announced that two new cases were detected in India -- one from Telangana and the other from Delhi.
The first case of coronavirus in the country in which the patient had not been traveling abroad and does not know the source of the infection has now been... bizjournals Also reported by •allAfrica.com •Reuters •PRAVDA •Seattle Times
Giving alarming details of this case, Rajendar informed the 24-year-old software professional originally hailing from Mahendra Hills area of Secunderabad had... Zee News Also reported by •Seattle Times
