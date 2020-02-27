Global  

First confirmed case of coronavirus detected in Hyderabad

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
First confirmed case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported from Hyderabad, on Monday, after the Union ministry of health announced that two new cases were detected in India -- one from Telangana and the other from Delhi.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area

Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area 02:29

 There is a new suspected case of the coronavirus in the area, a case in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and another in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her..

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC [Video]Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

First non-travel case of coronavirus in U.S. emerges from the Bay Area

The first case of coronavirus in the country in which the patient had not been traveling abroad and does not know the source of the infection has now been...
Telangana health officials to track 80 people after man tests positive for coronavirus

Giving alarming details of this case, Rajendar informed the 24-year-old software professional originally hailing from Mahendra Hills area of Secunderabad had...
