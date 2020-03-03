Global  

Girl and father held for aiding Pulwama bomber

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tariq Ahmed Shah, a resident of Hakripora village in Pulwama, and his daughter Insha Jan are accused of having harboured suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, Pakistani terrorists Umer Farooq and Kamran, Jaish terrorist from Pulwama Sameer Ahmad Dar and another Pakistani terrorist Mohd Ismail at their residence.
