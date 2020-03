Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the SC on Friday seeking restoration of all his legal remedies, alleging that his lawyers misled him. The plea, filed through advocate ML Sharma, sought a CBI probe into alleged "criminal conspiracy" hatched by the Centre, Delhi govt and the amicus curiae.