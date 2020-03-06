DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan passes away at 97 in Chennai

Kumar RT @NairShilpa1308: K Anbazhagan, DMK General Secretary and close confidant of M Karunanidhi, passes away in Chennai. He was 97. RIP 🙏🏼 htt… 2 minutes ago

Vasu Jain (VJ) RT @IndianExpress: DMK general secretary Anbazhagan dies at 97, Stalin says fall of ‘Dravidian Everest’ https://t.co/iACWOVraei 14 minutes ago

Sundarapandi NV DMK ♥️🖤 General Secretary for 43 years, #KAnbazhagan Ayya passes away at the age of 97 years, at Apollo Hospitals i… https://t.co/Eek6ywaN8m 17 minutes ago

ANI Multimedia #DMK general secretary #Anbazhagan passes away https://t.co/K7e4uhXLqx 19 minutes ago

K Shelva Vicky RT @NewIndianXpress: #RipAnbazhagan | #பேராசிரியர் #KAnbazhagan, DMK General Secretary for 43 years, breathed his last at Apollo Hospital i… 27 minutes ago

Raj Mohan™️ RT @NewIndianXpress: #NewsAlert | K Anbazhagan, DMK General Secretary and close confidant of M Karunanidhi, passes away in Chennai. He was… 34 minutes ago

sakthivel v RT @thefirstindia: DMK General Secretary for 43 years, K Anbazhagan passes away at the age of 97 years, at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, fol… 40 minutes ago