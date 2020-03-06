Global  

DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan passes away at 97 in Chennai

DNA Saturday, 7 March 2020
The mortal remains of Anbazhagan were kept at his residence in Kizhpakkam, Chennai on Saturday morning.
DMK general secretary Anbazhagan critical

Mr. Anbazhagan was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on February 24.
Hindu

Kumar RT @NairShilpa1308: K Anbazhagan, DMK General Secretary and close confidant of M Karunanidhi, passes away in Chennai. He was 97. RIP 🙏🏼 htt… 2 minutes ago

Vasu Jain (VJ) RT @IndianExpress: DMK general secretary Anbazhagan dies at 97, Stalin says fall of ‘Dravidian Everest’ https://t.co/iACWOVraei 14 minutes ago

Sundarapandi NV DMK ♥️🖤 General Secretary for 43 years, #KAnbazhagan Ayya passes away at the age of 97 years, at Apollo Hospitals i… https://t.co/Eek6ywaN8m 17 minutes ago

ANI Multimedia #DMK general secretary #Anbazhagan passes away https://t.co/K7e4uhXLqx 19 minutes ago

K Shelva Vicky RT @NewIndianXpress: #RipAnbazhagan | #பேராசிரியர் #KAnbazhagan, DMK General Secretary for 43 years, breathed his last at Apollo Hospital i… 27 minutes ago

Raj Mohan™️ RT @NewIndianXpress: #NewsAlert | K Anbazhagan, DMK General Secretary and close confidant of M Karunanidhi, passes away in Chennai. He was… 34 minutes ago

sakthivel v RT @thefirstindia: DMK General Secretary for 43 years, K Anbazhagan passes away at the age of 97 years, at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, fol… 40 minutes ago

Express South RT @koushiktweets: DMK general secretary and former TN Minister K Anbazhagan (97) passes away in Chennai. DMK leader MK Stalin has announc… 42 minutes ago

