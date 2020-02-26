Logged out of school, kids sign in for online lessons



Recent related videos from verified sources Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak



A middle school teacher hiked up a mountain to find signal so she could live stream lessons for her students during the COVID-19 outbreak in eastern China. In the video, shot in the county of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago After-school skateboarding lessons teaching kids about life



Skateboarding lessons are teaching kids more than just skating. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this