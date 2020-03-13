Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bill Gates > Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

DNA Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The most-renowned entrepreneur of the personal computer revolution has featured on the business magazine's list of the wealthiest people since 1987.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health,...
Reuters

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy

Bill Gates on Friday stepped down from Microsoft's board of directors, further removing himself from the company that he cofounded.
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.