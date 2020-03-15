Global  

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 107, Maharashtra highest with 31

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Health Ministry on Sunday (March 15) updated the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India to 107. Of these, nine have been cured and two have died. 
 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

