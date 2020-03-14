Global  

Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court issues notice on BJP's plea seeking floor test, matter adjourned till March 18

DNA Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon on Monday asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face a floor test on March 17.
News video: Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker

Kamal Nath running away from floor test, says BJP; CM puts onus on speaker 03:00

 A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress over holding the floor test in Madhya Pradesh. While CM Kamal Nath said that the Speaker of the house will decide on the floor test, BJP accused him of running away from a trust vote. This comes after Governor Lalji Tandon ordered a that...

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News [Video]

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published

Supreme Court to hear MP BJP plea on floor test today


Indian Express

MP govt in minority; hold trust vote on Sunday: BJP

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon, demanding a floor test by division of votes on Sunday before the budget...
IndiaTimes


