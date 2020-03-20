Nirbhaya case: All four convicts hanged in Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally done
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months. The hanging was carried out as...
