Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for Covid-19.
