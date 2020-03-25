'Social distancing' at Union Cabinet meeting

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The large oval table was gone and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues sat in chairs kept at a distance from each other as they practised "social distancing" to combat coronavirus during a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday. Pictures showed that the ministers were facing the prime minister and small side tables were provided next to their chairs to allow them to keep their documents.


