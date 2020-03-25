Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'Social distancing' at Union Cabinet meeting

'Social distancing' at Union Cabinet meeting

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The large oval table was gone and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues sat in chairs kept at a distance from each other as they practised "social distancing" to combat coronavirus during a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday. Pictures showed that the ministers were facing the prime minister and small side tables were provided next to their chairs to allow them to keep their documents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Social distancing demonstrated at PM Modi's cabinet meet today | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Social distancing demonstrated at PM Modi's cabinet meet today | Oneindia News 01:33

 PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S CABINET MEETING ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS DEMONSTRATED SOCIAL DISTANCING. IN AN IMAGE CIRCULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA, PM MODI WAS FLANKED BY MINISTERS WHO SAT A SAFE DISTANCE AWAY, AND WITH ENOUGH SPACING BETWEEN EACH IN A LONG, CARPETED...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.