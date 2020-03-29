PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am amid nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of novel coronavirus.



Today's episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of COVID-19.



"Tune in tomorrow at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Arun Prasad RT @htTweets: PM @narendramodi's Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing #Covid2019 situation’ https://t.co/0UGjEAJk81 https://t.co/KZf… 7 seconds ago Saniya🇮🇳😷 RT @ani_digital: PM Modi to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today Read @ANI story | https://t.co/vA5h5Sph86 https… 13 minutes ago Telangana Today PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today https://t.co/6sXFpLKQT0 17 minutes ago Axplore24 News PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/aDZ2TiA198 30 minutes ago Devasigamani THERE IS NO LIMIT TO THE UNIVERSAL & VERSATILE FRAUD MODI'S PROFESSIONALISM IN HIS FRAUDULENT ACTS.Why the FAKE & F… https://t.co/bF7esgKMYL 42 minutes ago Pradip Bose PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/1iVD6t57kV via @timesofindia ok 50 minutes ago Vishal verma PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/lYX7ZPpbum 50 minutes ago Touseef Khan RT @AdvTahirSDPI: Sir pls 4 god sake leave this tokenism, instead of narrating ur wisdom, talk 2 experts, do regular media briefing, answer… 51 minutes ago