Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today

PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am amid nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of novel coronavirus.

Today's episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of COVID-19.

"Tune in tomorrow at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arunprasad031

Arun Prasad RT @htTweets: PM @narendramodi's Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing #Covid2019 situation’ https://t.co/0UGjEAJk81 https://t.co/KZf… 7 seconds ago

SaniyaGoyal4

Saniya🇮🇳😷 RT @ani_digital: PM Modi to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today Read @ANI story | https://t.co/vA5h5Sph86 https… 13 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today https://t.co/6sXFpLKQT0 17 minutes ago

axplore24

Axplore24 News PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/aDZ2TiA198 30 minutes ago

devasigamani

Devasigamani THERE IS NO LIMIT TO THE UNIVERSAL & VERSATILE FRAUD MODI'S PROFESSIONALISM IN HIS FRAUDULENT ACTS.Why the FAKE & F… https://t.co/bF7esgKMYL 42 minutes ago

PradipB09391274

Pradip Bose PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/1iVD6t57kV via @timesofindia ok 50 minutes ago

Vishalverma111

Vishal verma PM Narendra Modi to focus on prevailing Covid-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today https://t.co/lYX7ZPpbum 50 minutes ago

Touseef18275674

Touseef Khan RT @AdvTahirSDPI: Sir pls 4 god sake leave this tokenism, instead of narrating ur wisdom, talk 2 experts, do regular media briefing, answer… 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.