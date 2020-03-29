Global  

Piyush Goyal: Railways to donate Rs 151 crores to PM-CARES fund

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES...
