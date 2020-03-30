Coronavirus: 6 who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of Covid-19 Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15 died due to novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Nitin RT @amritabhinder: 6 devotees from Telangana, who attended Nizamuddin's religious congregation, die of coronavirus via ⁦@TOIIndiaNews⁩ h… 4 seconds ago iunique RT @TelanganaCMO: Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 Marc… 4 seconds ago Aditya Jakki RT @PTI_News: 6 people from Telangana who attended congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin die due to coronavirus: Telangana govt 41 seconds ago Jai Prakash Shah RT @DebashishHiTs: #Telangana government has revealed that 6 people who participated in #TablighiJamat religious congregation in Delhi's Ni… 3 minutes ago