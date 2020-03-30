Global  

Coronavirus: 6 who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of Covid-19

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15 died due to novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.
