Coronavirus scare: Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student from the Biochemistry Department, officials said. According to officials, the student has a...
