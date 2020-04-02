Global  

Tamil film Mafia: Chapter 1 faces flak from CBC for using photos of five men murdered by serial killer Bruce McArthur

Bollywood Life Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Tamil film Mafia: Chapter 1 comes under the scanner of the CBC as they use pics of people murdered by Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur. It seems they picked up pics randomly
