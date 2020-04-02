Tamil film Mafia: Chapter 1 faces flak from CBC for using photos of five men murdered by serial killer Bruce McArthur

Tamil film Mafia: Chapter 1 comes under the scanner of the CBC as they use pics of people murdered by Canadian serial killer Bruce McArthur. It seems they picked up pics randomly

You Might Like

Tweets about this Abhi RT @TheHinduCinema: #LycaProductions, the makers of #MafiaChapterOne, directed by #KarthickNaren, face controversy as it has emerged that t… 2 hours ago Suganth RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: The scene from #ArunVijay starrer #Mafiachapter1 was meant to indicate the background of the characters who have conne… 3 hours ago Chennai Times The scene from #ArunVijay starrer #Mafiachapter1 was meant to indicate the background of the characters who have co… https://t.co/RpbxJFAhQA 4 hours ago Free Press Journal Tamil film 'Mafia Chapter 1' under scanner for using pics of serial killer victims https://t.co/sSPD8QCMAN 4 hours ago Sacnilk Entertainment Tamil film 'Mafia Chapter 1' under scanner for using pics of serial killer victims https://t.co/gIM4ZL4hcB 5 hours ago LatestLY Tamil Movie #MafiaChapter1 Faces Legal Trouble Over the Use of Real Pics of Serial Killer Victims https://t.co/fOvioCViMB 7 hours ago andhravilas Tamil film 'Mafia Chapter 1' under scanner for using pics of serial killer victims https://t.co/zteH5xqt4f 7 hours ago THINGS ON INTERNET TODAY ‘Mafia: Chapter 1’: Toronto serial killer’s victims’ photos used in Tamil movie to depict criminals Lyca Production… https://t.co/dlruaAfW6y 8 hours ago